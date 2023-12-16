Video Ad Feedback
Hear Abby Phillip share why she chose to give birth to her daughter at home
CNN's Abby Phillip explains why she decided to give birth in her home instead of inside a hospital, citing Black maternal mortality statistics.
Latest Videos 17 videos
Hear Abby Phillip share why she chose to give birth to her daughter at home
See facial recognition mistake Latina correspondent with Black anchor
They spent decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit. See them get their freedom
Teacher placed on leave over Pro-Palestinian email signature
NASA's images show solar flare that silenced radio signals on Earth
Giuliani speaks after jury orders him to pay nearly $150m in defamation case
IDF spokesman addresses the accidental killing of Israeli hostages
Hear how classified Russian intel went missing in final days of Trump administration
Dr. Gupta shares how ketamine led to death of Matthew Perry
'So you did say it': Hunt debunks RFK Jr. vaccine claims
CNN reporter breaks down 'astonishing' damages awarded in Giuliani case
Eyewitness testimony and footage reveals escalation in Israel's occupation tactics in West Bank
Obama returns to White House in ad with Biden
Poll: 7 in 10 Republican voters ok with this GOP nominee
Hear Pennsylvania House debate over Taylor Swift resolution
CNN correspondent breaks down incident report involving teacher's 'profane' threats against Muslim student
Energy storage of the future? 'Hot rocks' in a box
