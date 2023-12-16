Video Ad Feedback
Teacher placed on leave over Pro-Palestinian email signature
A middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave for using the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" in her work email signature. CNN's Victor Blackwell speaks with the teacher, Hajur El-Haggan, and her lawyer.
Source: CNN
