Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent breaks down incident report involving teacher's 'profane' threats against Muslim student
Georgia middle school teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last week after multiple witnesses told authorities he threatened to behead a 13-year-old Muslim student who said the Israeli flag hanging in his classroom offended her. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.
02:02 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent breaks down incident report involving teacher's 'profane' threats against Muslim student
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Key early primary state voters react to Nikki Haley's rise in the polls
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Navy Federal Credit Union denied over 50% of Black loan applicants in 2022
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Clarissa Ward report from inside Gaza for the first time since war began
06:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why these GOP women in a key election state won't vote for Trump
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poison control centers see 1,500% spike in these type of calls
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jewish students rethink college choices amid antisemitism
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: How the GOP's push to impeach Biden could backfire spectacularly
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These high schoolers are learning to identify media bias
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip fact-checks Vivek Ramaswamy on conspiracy theory
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Uproar after Moms for Liberty co-founder caught in sex scandal
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A new high for the price of the '12 Days of Christmas'
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How US thinks Kim Jong Un has gotten billions to fund nuclear program
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hypocrisy is mind-numbing': Kinzinger blasts GOP lawmaker
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Recordings describe 2020 Oval Office photo-op 'gone wrong'
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am here': Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right'
05:45
Now playing- Source: CNN