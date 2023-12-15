Video Ad Feedback
Energy storage of the future? 'Hot rocks' in a box
A new "thermal battery" prototype in Fresno, California, could be the energy storage of the future. CNN's Bill Weir reports.
03:10 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Energy storage of the future? 'Hot rocks' in a box
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Key early primary state voters react to Nikki Haley's rise in the polls
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Navy Federal Credit Union denied over 50% of Black loan applicants in 2022
04:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Clarissa Ward report from inside Gaza for the first time since war began
06:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why these GOP women in a key election state won't vote for Trump
05:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Poison control centers see 1,500% spike in these type of calls
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jewish students rethink college choices amid antisemitism
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: How the GOP's push to impeach Biden could backfire spectacularly
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These high schoolers are learning to identify media bias
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip fact-checks Vivek Ramaswamy on conspiracy theory
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Uproar after Moms for Liberty co-founder caught in sex scandal
03:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A new high for the price of the '12 Days of Christmas'
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How US thinks Kim Jong Un has gotten billions to fund nuclear program
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hypocrisy is mind-numbing': Kinzinger blasts GOP lawmaker
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Recordings describe 2020 Oval Office photo-op 'gone wrong'
04:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am here': Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right'
05:45
Now playing- Source: CNN