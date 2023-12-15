Bill Weir Hot Rocks thermal battery pkg
Energy storage of the future? 'Hot rocks' in a box
A new "thermal battery" prototype in Fresno, California, could be the energy storage of the future. CNN's Bill Weir reports.
new hampshire woman voter zeleny
Key early primary state voters react to Nikki Haley's rise in the polls
NFCU
Navy Federal Credit Union denied over 50% of Black loan applicants in 2022
video thumnbail ward gaza
Watch Clarissa Ward report from inside Gaza for the first time since war began
AOTM Iowa GOP women
Why these GOP women in a key election state won't vote for Trump
Gupta poison control spike
Poison control centers see 1,500% spike in these type of calls
antisemtism jewish student vpx
Jewish students rethink college choices amid antisemitism
121423 se cupp vpx
SE Cupp: How the GOP's push to impeach Biden could backfire spectacularly
media lit 3
These high schoolers are learning to identify media bias
ramaswamy vpx video thumb
Abby Phillip fact-checks Vivek Ramaswamy on conspiracy theory
bridget ziegler VPX
Uproar after Moms for Liberty co-founder caught in sex scandal
View of the christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City.(Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
A new high for the price of the '12 Days of Christmas'
This picture taken on January 19, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 20 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) attending the 6th Political Bureau Meeting of the 8th Central Committee at the office building of the Party Central Committee in Pyongyang.
How US thinks Kim Jong Un has gotten billions to fund nuclear program
Kinzinger Jordan Split
'Hypocrisy is mind-numbing': Kinzinger blasts GOP lawmaker
President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Recordings describe 2020 Oval Office photo-op 'gone wrong'
Hunter Biden speaks to the press outside the Capitol on December 13.
'I am here': Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right'
