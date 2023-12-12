Video Ad Feedback
Hear the state admit they got this man's conviction wrong
District Attorney for Hennepin County, Mary Moriarty, told reporters her department "bears responsibility" for taking nearly twenty years away from Marvin Haynes, who was wrongfully convicted in the murder of a man at a flower shop in Minnesota. Marvin Haynes joins CNN to discuss his long journey.
01:37 - Source: CNN
