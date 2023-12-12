Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by a supporter as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater in Bayport, Minn. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, after a judge set aside his murder conviction in the 2004 killing of a man at a Minneapolis flower shop. Haynes was 16 when Randy Sherer, 55, was killed during a robbery. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the state admit they got this man's conviction wrong
District Attorney for Hennepin County, Mary Moriarty, told reporters her department "bears responsibility" for taking nearly twenty years away from Marvin Haynes, who was wrongfully convicted in the murder of a man at a flower shop in Minnesota. Marvin Haynes joins CNN to discuss his long journey.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by a supporter as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional Facility at Stillwater in Bayport, Minn. on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, after a judge set aside his murder conviction in the 2004 killing of a man at a Minneapolis flower shop. Haynes was 16 when Randy Sherer, 55, was killed during a robbery. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the state admit they got this man's conviction wrong
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
collins johnson split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Collins challenges GOP senator to back up his claim against Democrats. See his response
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ranney paxton split thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor reacts to Texas AG: Not a lawyer's place to weigh in on nuances of medicine
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday evening, Congress is scheduled vote on an expulsion resolution against Rep. Santos and censure resolutions against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos speaks out on possibly facing jail time
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks on during an interview with AFP at the office of his Anti-corruption Foundation (FBK) in Moscow on January 16, 2018. - The Kremlin's top critic Alexei Navalny has slammed Russia's March presidential election, in which he is barred from running, as a sham meant to "re-appoint" Vladimir Putin on his way to becoming "emperor for life". (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Pleitgen explains Navalny's significance: 'Putin's enemy number 1'
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump NY event
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says this is why he 'wanted to be a dictator'
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shohei Ohtani of Japan throws a ball during the World Baseball Classic final match against United States at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, United States on March 21, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
This professional athlete just signed the richest contract in sports history
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Video Ad Feedback
Hear whether Harvard students think their president should step down
03:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Kevin McCarthy has warning for Donald Trump
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cnn hero dr kwane stewart
Video Ad Feedback
See who won the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) leaves a Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senate is expected to take up The Fiscal Responsibility Act, legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default, if the bill passes the House vote. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Why Romney called Trump a 'human gumball machine'
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Harry Litman Donald Trump Split
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says he won't testify at NY civil fraud trial. Legal expert has theory why
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
JD Vance sotu
Video Ad Feedback
GOP senator calls the idea of Putin being able to attack NATO country 'preposterous'
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennessee Tornado vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses.
Video Ad Feedback
UPenn president resigns in wake of disasterous congressional testimony
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tennessee tornado 1
Video Ad Feedback
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis talks about her husband Florida Governor Ron Desantis to Iowa residents as she campaigns with him on his second day of campaigning as an official candidate for the 2024 U.S. Republican presidential nomination, at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, U.S. May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Video Ad Feedback
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN