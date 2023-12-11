Video Ad Feedback
Doctor reacts to Texas AG: Not a lawyer's place to weigh in on nuances of medicine
A Texas woman, at the center of a legal battle over terminating her high-risk pregnancy, has left the state to get the abortion, her attorneys said in a statement. Dr. Megan Ranney weighs in after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued a fatal fetal condition and threats to fertility don't qualify for abortion.
01:51 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor reacts to Texas AG: Not a lawyer's place to weigh in on nuances of medicine
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Large whale seen swimming unusually close to people at Australian beach
00:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This Rembrandt painting was misidentified. See what happened when Sotheby's found the truth
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This professional athlete just signed the richest contract in sports history
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Wallace told to give back Taylor Swift bracelet after criticism of 'Time' honor
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
191-year-old tortoise celebrates birthday
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Holy cow, that's the dog': Missing pooch found 30 feet up a tree
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos sings Taylor Swift in new Cameo video
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Filmmakers make surprising discovery at the bottom of Lake Huron
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daughter into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce stay together? See what the oddsmakers think
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing- Source: CNN