Harvard University President Claudine Gay attends a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 5, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Video Ad Feedback
Hear whether Harvard students think their president should step down
The president of Harvard University, Claudine Gay, is facing mounting pressure to resign after her widely-criticized congressional testimony on antisemitism. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
03:43 - Source: CNN
