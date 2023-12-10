Fareed Zakaria
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: US universities are pushing political agendas instead of excellence
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
CNN's Fareed Zakaria shares his take on a change at elite US universities, highlighting how they have gone from being "centers of excellence" to "institutions pushing political agendas."
06:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Fareed Zakaria
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: US universities are pushing political agendas instead of excellence
06:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennessee Tornado vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows tornado cause electrical explosion in Tennessee
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses.
Video Ad Feedback
UPenn president resigns in wake of disasterous congressional testimony
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tennessee tornado 1
Video Ad Feedback
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis talks about her husband Florida Governor Ron Desantis to Iowa residents as she campaigns with him on his second day of campaigning as an official candidate for the 2024 U.S. Republican presidential nomination, at Sun Valley Barn in Pella, Iowa, U.S. May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Video Ad Feedback
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kate Cox
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block emergency abortion
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
02 patient doctor STOCK
Video Ad Feedback
Over half of Black patients expect to be insulted by medical professionals, study shows
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: Jon Rahm of Spain tees off on the 14th hole during Day Four of the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 19, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Massive coup': Top golfer who once criticized LIV golf joins for $300M
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
JOHN STRAUSS
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video of USC professor's encounter with pro-Palestinian students sparks controversy
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abbe lowell
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges
02:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CRUMBLEY
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Crumbley told court before sentencing
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bill Nye
Video Ad Feedback
Bill Nye explains how climate change is affecting our pocket books
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper comer
Video Ad Feedback
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Us China Ripley
Video Ad Feedback
China makes rare nighttime show of force near Taiwan
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video Ad Feedback
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fda sickle cell treatment
Video Ad Feedback
Teen is one of the first in the world to get his genes edited. Why he describes the process as 'cool and freaky'
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US election threats Lah SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN