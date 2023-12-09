Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block emergency abortion
The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a pregnant woman from obtaining an emergency abortion in a ruling, with the court freezing a lower court's ruling that would have allowed her to obtain the procedure. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:22 - Source: CNN
