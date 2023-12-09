JOHN STRAUSS
Viral video of USC professor's encounter with pro-Palestinian students sparks controversy
USC professor John Strauss faces backlash after a viral video capturing his interaction with pro-Palestinian students and his remarks about Hamas during a student rally. CNN's Nick Watt has the report.
CRUMBLEY
Hear what Crumbley told court before sentencing
01:53
Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses.
'Disastrous testimony': Critics call on UPenn's president to resign after testimony on antisemitism
02:37
tapper comer
Comer alleges Hunter Biden was indicted to be protected from congressional questioning
01:20
Us China Ripley
China makes rare nighttime show of force near Taiwan
02:33
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court after a plea hearing on two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
'They're trying to destroy a presidency': Hunter Biden speaks out on GOP
00:45
fda sickle cell treatment
Teen is one of the first in the world to get his genes edited. Why he describes the process as 'cool and freaky'
03:36
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appears on CNN on Thursday, December 9.
Belarusian opposition leader warns of dire circumstances in Eastern Europe
02:42
hunter biden eric holder split
Eric Holder: Hunter Biden charges wouldn't have been brought in normal scenario
02:37
FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs federal court n Wilmington, Delaware, U.S. July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
CNN reporter breaks down Hunter Biden's indictment
01:58
US election threats Lah SCREENGRAB
'You're going to die': These are the people behind the threats to officials
05:50
Kate Cox
'It's a hard time': Woman granted abortion speaks out after ruling
01:25
The man who fatally shot three people on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas Wednesday has been identified as Anthony Polito, 67, law enforcement sources tell CNN. Polito's LinkedIn page lists his most recent full-time employment as a business professor at East Carolina University, a position which ended in 2017.
UNLV gunman who killed three faculty members was rejected from campus jobs
02:46
elissa slotkin
Rep. Slotkin: Images of detained Palestinian men reflects 'debate' about Israel's tactics
01:27
trump outside of court vpx screengrab
'To draw attention': Reporter on why Trump showed up for court
02:21
penn magill testimony vpx
Penn president struggles to answer question of whether calling for genocide of Jews violates school code of conduct
02:14
liz cheney
Cheney: McCarthy's actions after 2020 election caused 'damage'
02:18
christie haley alliance vpx
'Stop': Christie fires back when asked about Nikki Haley alliance
01:51
