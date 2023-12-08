The man who fatally shot three people on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas Wednesday has been identified as Anthony Polito, 67, law enforcement sources tell CNN. Polito's LinkedIn page lists his most recent full-time employment as a business professor at East Carolina University, a position which ended in 2017.
Authorities say the University of Nevada, Las Vegas gunman was a 67-year-old career college professor whose online profile paints a picture of a man fascinated by Vegas, puzzles, and conspiracy theories. CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports.
