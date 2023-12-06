exp Father of mass shooting Victim FST 120611ASEG1 CNNI US_11425914.png
Video Ad Feedback
Father of Parkland mass shooting victim: "Don't wait till gun violence visits your family or your community to be a part of the solution"
Gun violence prevention advocate Fred Guttenberg says his message to Americans is "Don't wait till gun violence visits your family or your community to be a part of the solution."
02:34 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
exp Father of mass shooting Victim FST 120611ASEG1 CNNI US_11425914.png
Video Ad Feedback
Father of Parkland mass shooting victim: "Don't wait till gun violence visits your family or your community to be a part of the solution"
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal.
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift named Time's 2023 'Person of the Year'
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Epic Leap vs Scream Beam 3
Video Ad Feedback
'Sickest thing I've ever done': Watch epic trick off skyscraper
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Thomas Randele and his daughter Ashley
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chickens Freeze 3
Video Ad Feedback
Owner freaks out when all her chickens freeze simultaneously
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Macaulay Culkin Brenda Song 1201
Video Ad Feedback
'Home Alone' star pays tribute to wife during Hollywood Walk of Fame speech
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
felicity huffman kabc vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
henry winkler
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Henry Winkler perform as 'The Fonz' nearly 40 years after 'Happy Days' went off air
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Blonde Raccoon vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Cellphone camera captures animal with unusual look
01:39
Now playing
- Source: KTIV
bryonce taylor swift reporters
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift reporter explains his job
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cher rockefeller christmas vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Cher rocked around Rockefeller's tree lighting this year. See the moment
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
veteran horse 1
Video Ad Feedback
This mini horse has a big job helping disabled veteran
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leggy Baby Giraffe 1
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
12 year old steals forklift michigan lcl vpx_00000005.png
Video Ad Feedback
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Taylor Swift holifday display
Video Ad Feedback
Woman creates stunning Taylor Swift-themed holiday display
01:34
Now playing
- Source: WLS
wtcw vpx bethenny frankel
Video Ad Feedback
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN