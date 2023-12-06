Video Ad Feedback
Biden talks to Anderson Cooper about facing grief
It was 1972 when Joe Biden heard the news that changed his life forever: his wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash. Decades later his beloved son Beau died of cancer. In this deeply personal interview President Biden reveals how he has found solace in his grief and learned to search for purpose beyond his pain.
02:48 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Biden talks to Anderson Cooper about facing grief
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheney: This is Speaker Johnson's vulnerability
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voter says why she's 'veering away from' Trump and leaning toward DeSantis
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Journalist explains why evangelicals support Trump
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See George Santos' surprise next move after being expelled from Congress
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How an 'NCIS' episode led her dad to a crime confession
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian children in tears as Gaza refugee camp hit by apparent Israeli airstrikes
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash calls out silence over Hamas' use of sexual violence. Hear Jayapal's response
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lindsey Graham fires back at Liz Cheney's warning about Trump presidency
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Strong atmospheric rivers impacting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and snow
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Silence is complicity': UNICEF spokesperson pleads for world attention
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How College athletes are cashing in on 'name, image, and likeness'
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's so naive': Graham reacts to Austin's comments on protecting civilians
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what judge in Jan. 6 case wrote about Trump's motion to dismiss
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of wounded Gazans have been evacuated through Rafah
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What led police to arrest of suspect in killing of Los Angeles homeless
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN