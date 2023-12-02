la homeless killer suspect
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows man suspected of targeting, killing the homeless in LA
Officials in Los Angeles say a killer is on the loose and is targeting the city's homeless community after 3 people were recently shot and killed. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
la homeless killer suspect
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows man suspected of targeting, killing the homeless in LA
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
More than 200 dogs in the U.S. have fallen ill with a mysterious respiratory illness that can sometimes develop into pneumonia and appears to be resistant to antibiotic treatments.
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor on mysterious canine illness: Watch for abnormal behavior
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
felicity huffman kabc vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sheriff ryan young dnt vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff updates policies after deputies tortured two Black men
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
david joyce vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the House voted to expel him from Congress on Friday, December 01, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Honig/Trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
President Reagan presents his Supreme Court nominee Sandra Day O'Connor to members of the press, July 15, 1981, in the Rose Garden at the White House prior to the start of a meeting between the two which took place in the Oval Office. (AP Photo)
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
desantis newsom split fox debate vpx
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this February 6 phtoo, a Coast Guard cutter idles near Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth, Massachusetts.
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See the report buried by the US Coast Guard
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kyung
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
George Santos presser
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kara swisher elon musk split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk's 'bizarre' interview
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Young Thug attends a hearing on the YSL case in Atlanta on Dec. 22, 2022. Nearly 10 months after jury selection began, a panel of Georgia citizens was selected Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, for the trial of rapper Young Thug and several other people accused of participating in a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert shares what she would do to defend Young Thug
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrives for a memorial service for late Social Democratic senior politician Egon Bahr at St. Mary's Church in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Elon Musk speaks onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN