Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows man suspected of targeting, killing the homeless in LA
Officials in Los Angeles say a killer is on the loose and is targeting the city's homeless community after 3 people were recently shot and killed. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows man suspected of targeting, killing the homeless in LA
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doctor on mysterious canine illness: Watch for abnormal behavior
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff updates policies after deputies tortured two Black men
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See the report buried by the US Coast Guard
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk's 'bizarre' interview
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert shares what she would do to defend Young Thug
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN