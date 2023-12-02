Video Ad Feedback
Signs of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
An infectious respiratory disease among dogs has been reported in at least a dozen US states. Dr. Rena Carlson tells us what to look out for.
02:06 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Signs of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TV star broke the law to get her daugher into college. Hear why she said she did it
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff updates policies after deputies tortured two Black men
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See the report buried by the US Coast Guard
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk's 'bizarre' interview
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert shares what she would do to defend Young Thug
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN