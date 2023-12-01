Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff updates policies after deputies tortured two Black men
Mississippi sheriff rolls out reforms after deputies and an officer plead guilty to torturing two Black men. CNN's Ryan Young reports.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sheriff updates policies after deputies tortured two Black men
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker who voted for removal reacts to Mike Johnson defending Santos
02:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch George Santos exit courthouse after expulsion vote
00:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Enormously consequential': CNN legal analyst on presidential immunity decision
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Sandra Day O'Connor thought of her reputation on the court
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the standout moments from DeSantis, Newsom debate
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: See the report buried by the US Coast Guard
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter tracks down Nevada fake electors
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is bullying': George Santos speaks out ahead of expulsion vote
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It was a meltdown': Kara Swisher reacts to Musk's 'bizarre' interview
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert shares what she would do to defend Young Thug
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Look back at the defining moments of Henry Kissinger's career
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers for pulling their ads off of X
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Will Koch endorsement give Nikki Haley momentum to overtake Trump? CNN's Harry Enten explains
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
McConnell says he stands with Schumer in condemning antisemitism
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump's not eating': Cheney shares chat with McCarthy about Trump's 2020 loss
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN