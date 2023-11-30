Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Cher rocked around Rockefeller's tree lighting this year. See the moment
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Don't worry, I've got them all out': Man diagnosed with spider eggs in toe
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch adorable baby giraffe's failed attempt at drinking water
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Texas woman launches first HBCU doll line
01:47
Now playing- Source: WFAA
Video Ad Feedback
See police chase involving a 12-year-old in a stolen forklift
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See woman's elaborate Taylor Swift-inspired holiday home
01:34
Now playing- Source: WLS
Video Ad Feedback
'I was a prostitute at the highest rate': Ex-star slams reality TV industry
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Adam Sandler is the voice of 'Leo'
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Doorbell camera captures robot vacuum's escape
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bodycam footage shows police help orchestrate marriage proposal
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dog sleeps it off at the vet after raiding owner's liquor
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jennifer Lawrence has wardrobe malfunction at holiday event
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what David Letterman misses most about hosting 'The Late Show'
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
American Airlines reacts to video of wheelchair crashing onto airport tarmac
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Turkenheimer': PSA warning about turkey frying goes viral
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN