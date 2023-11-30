Video Ad Feedback
Indian activist allegedly targeted in an attempted 'murder-for-hire' plot speaks to CNN
According to an indictment, US prosecutors have charged an Indian national in an alleged "murder-for-hire" plot against a seek activist in New York City. CNN's Brian Tod has the story.
02:54 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
Israeli troops kill 8-year-old boy during raid of West Bank refugee camp
02:59
How one Ukrainian soldier survived on his own in a trench for days
03:16
See welcome given to construction workers after being rescued
02:17
Missing flight MH370 lawsuit heard in China
02:45
LIV and the fight for the future of Golf
05:25
This $50 million yacht may be linked to Putin, according to Russian investigations group
03:48
'Like the gloves are off': Military analyst reacts after ballistic missiles fired toward US warship
01:03
You may not see Palestinians celebrating their family members' return. Here's why
02:47
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Surveillance video shows moment of explosion near US-Canada border
00:50
Violence and chaos at Brazil - Argentina soccer game
00:41
CNN crew flies over volcano 'highly likely' to erupt in Iceland
02:48
Video shows moment Houthi rebels storm cargo ship in the Red Sea
02:30
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
CNN reporter returns home to investigate war crimes. See how she travelled there
04:37
