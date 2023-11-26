Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian students shot in Vermont identified
Police say three Palestinian college students shot in Burlington, Vermont, were confronted by a white male with a handgun. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports that police have not yet established a motive for the shooting.
