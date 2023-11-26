House Fire Hatboro Pennsylvania SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Police heard a voice inside burning home. See what happened next
Police bodycam video captures two police officers in Pennsylvania searching a burning home for a man they later rescued. Affiliate KYW's Josh Sanders reports.
01:54 - Source: KYW
Latest Videos 16 videos
House Fire Hatboro Pennsylvania SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Police heard a voice inside burning home. See what happened next
01:54
Now playing
- Source: KYW
Ohad Munder released hostage vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows 9-year-old former Israeli hostage run to reunite with his father
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Palestinian prisoners release
Video Ad Feedback
See the scene in the West Bank after more Palestinian prisoners and detainees were released
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Coren Kyiv Drones PKG vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
CNN on the ground where Russia launched biggest drone attack since start of war
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court at the Hennepin County Courthouse, June 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of Floyd, saying new evidence shows that he didn't cause Floyd's death. In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, Chauvin said he would never have pleaded guilty to the federal charge in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas forensic pathologist with whom he began corresponding in February this year. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-officer convicted of George Floyd murder stable after prison stabbing
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hostage Release SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Videos show civilian hostages released by Hamas
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Palestinian woman reunites with mother
Video Ad Feedback
She was detained since she was just 16. See emotional reunion with her mother after 10 years
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Riot police walks next to a burning police vehicle, near the scene of a suspected stabbing that left few children injured in Dublin, Ireland, November 23, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Video Ad Feedback
'Lunatic, hooligan faction': Police commissioner on violent protests in Dublin
01:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukrainian civilians drones coren pkg 2
Video Ad Feedback
This Ukrainian couple turned their apartment into a drone-making center
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Col. Cedric Leighton Hamas SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what a retired US colonel thinks Hamas will do during truce
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
myanmar junta fighters surrender
Video Ad Feedback
Myanmar rebels claim new video shows military soldiers surrendering
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US President Donald Trump uses his cellphone as he holds a roundtable discussion with Governors about the economic reopening of closures due to COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 18, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts 'Thanksgiving message' at 2 AM with a list of insults
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza blogger ayat khaddoura vpx 2
Video Ad Feedback
Blogger leaves haunting words in final video from Gaza
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric adams allegations
Video Ad Feedback
NYC Mayor Eric Adams responds to 1993 sexual assault allegation
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
qatar Majed Al-Ansari ministry of foreign affairs spox 112323
Video Ad Feedback
This is what truce is expected to look like while hostages are being released
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ron brownstein cnntm
Video Ad Feedback
Political analyst breaks down tension between DeSantis and super PAC
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN