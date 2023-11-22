Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Obama official recorded hurling Islamophobic language at food vendor
Former Obama-era National Security Council official Stuart Seldowitz has been captured in a series of videos using hate-laden and Islamophobic language to taunt a New York City food cart vendor. Seldowitz has been arrested in New York and charged with aggravated harassment, hate crime and stalking. CNN was unable to immediately identify an attorney for Seldowitz.
