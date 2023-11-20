Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
Director Rob Reiner joins CNN to discuss his new podcast, "Who Killed JFK?," a comprehensive look into what happened to President John F. Kennedy nearly 60 years after his death.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'We name names': Rob Reiner discusses his podcast on JFK's assassination
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why one podcast host thinks Taylor Swift will get engaged soon
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'SNL' pokes fun at Biden's latest meeting with China's Xi Jinping
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Satellite captures stunning images of a part of Mars called 'Labyrinth of Night'
00:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
66 days of night: Alaskan town won't see the sun for two months
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
You'll fall for this baby musk ox that fell for fall foliage
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New footage shows Alec Baldwin firing prop gun on 'Rust' set
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Teacher takes students on 'trip' to Mexico. See how airline responded
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former criminal drags injured police officer to safety
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lion escaped circus and prowled streets in Italian seaside town
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Timothée Chalamet channels his inner 'Wonka' on 'SNL'
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this common, but overlooked 'mid-size' body type is taking over TikTok
03:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mom's encounter with 'package from hell' goes viral
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN