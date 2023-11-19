Video Ad Feedback
UMC leadership speaks out right after vote
The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church voted to accept the decision of 261 congregations to leave the denomination over a divide on LGBTQ issues.
01:33 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
UMC leadership speaks out right after vote
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
03:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See photo of person of interest in Los Angeles interstate fire
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UN school sheltering displaced people in Gaza hit by 'horrifying' blast
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger captures moment ferry begins to sink in Bahamas
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See police race across golf course in pursuit of suspect trapped in porta potty
02:00
Now playing- Source: WTMJ
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie rises in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden called Xi a 'dictator.' See how China reacted
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the 17-year-old killed over stolen headphones
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN