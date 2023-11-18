Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How a Jewish WWII veteran is using his voice to fight antisemitism
03:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Resurfaced clip of George Santos 'oblivious' to OnlyFans goes viral
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment SpaceX launched world's most powerful rocket
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Newly released audio reveals Trump's words about January 6 crowd
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Passenger captures moment ferry begins to sink in Bahamas
00:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See police race across golf course in pursuit of suspect trapped in porta potty
02:00
Now playing- Source: WTMJ
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Charissa Thompson explain why she fabricated NFL sideline reports
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie rises in New Hampshire poll. Hear his reaction
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden called Xi a 'dictator.' See how China reacted
03:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the 17-year-old killed over stolen headphones
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denies allegations of rape and abuse in lawsuit by former girlfriend
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You look like a Smurf': It's tense on Capitol Hill. CNN anchor explains why
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN