Jeremy Goodale
Video Ad Feedback
'Heinous': Judge sentences Iowa teen for the murder of his Spanish teacher
Jeremy Goodale, one of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their Spanish teacher, was sentenced to life in prison. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.
00:56 - Source: KCRG
Latest Videos 17 videos
Jeremy Goodale
Video Ad Feedback
'Heinous': Judge sentences Iowa teen for the murder of his Spanish teacher
00:56
Now playing
- Source: KCRG
Santos Raju INTV vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the House Ethics Committee report on Santos
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wray higgins split 1116
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director fires back after GOP lawmaker's wild rant
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' week in Woodside, California on November 15, 2023. Biden and Xi will try to prevent the superpowers' rivalry spilling into conflict when they meet for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in San Francisco on Wednesday. With tensions soaring over issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade, the leaders of the world's largest economies are expected to hold at least three hours of talks at the Filoli country estate on the city's outskirts. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response after being asked whether Xi is a dictator
00:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail DNC protest 11 16 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows clash outside DNC headquarters that forced lawmakers to evacuate
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
comer moskowitz split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'You look like a Smurf': It's tense on Capitol Hill. CNN anchor explains why
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 markwayne mullin fight 1114
Video Ad Feedback
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Syria strikes
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US striking targets in Syria affiliated with Iran
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tim burchett mccarthy accusation intv thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gaza Robertson pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump honig 0718 split
Video Ad Feedback
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fatimah/ guest
Video Ad Feedback
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
buffaly ny weir vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HABERMAN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump planning massive immigrant camps if re-elected
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donie o sullivan pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How China is targeting US residents, online and off
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
backyard border crisis 02
Video Ad Feedback
'I do not condone this': Migrants enter US through homeowner's backyard
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump's eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN