Eight juveniles were arrested and charged with murder in Las Vegas following the death of Jonathan Lewis, a Rancho High School student who was beaten to death on November 1st, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in a press conference Tuesday.
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the17-year-old murdered over stolen headphones
Eight juveniles are facing murder charges in the "senseless" beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student caught on video, police say. Stephanie Elam joins CNN Max to discuss.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Eight juveniles were arrested and charged with murder in Las Vegas following the death of Jonathan Lewis, a Rancho High School student who was beaten to death on November 1st, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in a press conference Tuesday.
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the17-year-old murdered over stolen headphones
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
comer moskowitz split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'You look like a Smurf': It's tense on Capitol Hill. CNN anchor explains why
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 markwayne mullin fight 1114
Video Ad Feedback
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Syria strikes
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US striking targets in Syria affiliated with Iran
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tim burchett mccarthy accusation intv thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
04:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gaza Robertson pkg
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump honig 0718 split
Video Ad Feedback
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fatimah/ guest
Video Ad Feedback
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
buffaly ny weir vpx
Video Ad Feedback
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
HABERMAN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump planning massive immigrant camps if re-elected
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donie o sullivan pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How China is targeting US residents, online and off
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
backyard border crisis 02
Video Ad Feedback
'I do not condone this': Migrants enter US through homeowner's backyard
05:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump's eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump's son and co-defendant Donald Trump Jr. arrives to attend the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York Supreme Court on November 13.
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand for second time in civil fraud trial
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - NOVEMBER 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Los Angeles Police Department said Mei Li Haskell, 37, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 71, are missing.
Video Ad Feedback
Son of Hollywood exec arrested after woman's body part found in dumpster
02:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A large fire of wood pallets at a lot south of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11.
Video Ad Feedback
See scorched cars as freeway remains closed from fire
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN