Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the17-year-old murdered over stolen headphones
Eight juveniles are facing murder charges in the "senseless" beating death of a 17-year-old Las Vegas high school student caught on video, police say. Stephanie Elam joins CNN Max to discuss.
02:08 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about the17-year-old murdered over stolen headphones
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You look like a Smurf': It's tense on Capitol Hill. CNN anchor explains why
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'What is that?': Senator's remark after altercation stuns CNN anchor
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows US striking targets in Syria affiliated with Iran
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Clean shot to the kidneys': Burchett accuses McCarthy of hallway scuffle
04:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump planning massive immigrant camps if re-elected
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How China is targeting US residents, online and off
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I do not condone this': Migrants enter US through homeowner's backyard
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump's eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand for second time in civil fraud trial
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Son of Hollywood exec arrested after woman's body part found in dumpster
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See scorched cars as freeway remains closed from fire
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN