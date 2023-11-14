Video Ad Feedback
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
The US Army has set aside the convictions of 110 Black soldiers charged after the World War I-era Houston riots, with the aim of correcting their decades-old records and characterizing their military service as honorable, according to the service. CNN's Abby Phillip speaks with the great-great-niece of one of the soldiers whose conviction was just cleared.
05:02 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israel shows CNN an underground tunnel between a school and hospital in Gaza
08:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Legitimately scary': Ex-prosecutor reacts to Trump's plan
01:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This city rarely reaches 100 degrees. It is now considered a 'climate refuge'
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump planning massive immigrant camps if re-elected
01:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How China is targeting US residents, online and off
03:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I do not condone this': Migrants enter US through homeowner's backyard
05:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump's eldest sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, dead at 86
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump Jr. takes the stand for second time in civil fraud trial
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift's song skyrockets on iTunes after she changed this lyric
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Son of Hollywood exec arrested after woman's body part found in dumpster
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See scorched cars as freeway remains closed from fire
00:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN breaks down scene where migrants were allegedly shot by Texas brothers
04:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what's included in the GOP two-step government funding plan
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Roughly 300,000 people attend pro-Palestinian rally in London demanding ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN