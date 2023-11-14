Fatimah/ guest
Her uncle was executed 106 years ago. The US Army just overturned his conviction
The US Army has set aside the convictions of 110 Black soldiers charged after the World War I-era Houston riots, with the aim of correcting their decades-old records and characterizing their military service as honorable, according to the service. CNN's Abby Phillip speaks with the great-great-niece of one of the soldiers whose conviction was just cleared.
