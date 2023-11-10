Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment Florida deputies 'ambushed' in attack
Two Hillsborough County deputies are now in the hospital following an attack according to the sheriff's office. Video of the incident shows a vehicle crashing into the two deputies, who are now out of surgery recovering at Tampa General Hospital. CNN's Isabel Rosales reports.
02:59 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Surveillance video shows moment Florida deputies 'ambushed' in attack
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He's second in line to the presidency. Financially, he's just getting by
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'That's insane': CNN panel on what Trump said he would do if re-elected
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal analyst predicts why Trump went 'ballistic' when Mar-a-Lago maid was questioned
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Australian woman break world record for surfing giant wave
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Official describes type of clients in 'high-end brothel network'
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's such a good contract': Fran Drescher on historic actors' agreement
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
States that Biden is in danger of losing to Trump in potential 2024 rematch
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Trump is toast': Ex-Watergate prosecutor predicts outcome of civil fraud trial
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Christie blames 'disastrous run' for Republicans on Trump
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear speak after reelection
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scaramucci predicts how Trump will conduct himself on the stand
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump speaks to reporters after testimony in civil fraud trial
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch what Trump did when asked a question outside the courtroom
02:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Polish tennis star wins WTA Finals
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Is this the right thing to do?': Axelrod poses questions for Biden around reelection
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN legal analyst explains key term in Trump civil trial
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN