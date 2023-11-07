Video Ad Feedback
'People don't seem to want us around': Jewish woman attends firearms training after rise in antisemitism
With threats against American Jews on the rise, some have begun seeking firearms training and purchasing weapons out of fear for the safety of their communities and families. CNN's David Culver has the report.
03:08 - Source: CNN
