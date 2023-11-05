Video Ad Feedback
Prosecutors: Nurse admitted to trying to kill 19 patients
Pennsylvania nurse Heather Pressdee is facing additional charges after prosecutors say she admitted to trying to kill 19 patients, according to the state's attorney general. CNN's Jim Acosta talks to former Senior FBI Profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole.
02:39 - Source: CNN
