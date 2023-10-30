Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter confronts Maine governor over previous warning about Lewiston shooter
CNN senior crime and justice correspondent Shimon Prokupecz asked Maine Gov. Janet Mills about numerous reports that police were warned about the Lewiston shooter.
01:39 - Source: CNN
