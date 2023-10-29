Video Ad Feedback
Hear from authorities after man charged in Tampa shooting
Tampa Police Department Chief Lee Bercaw provides an update on a shooting that killed 2 and injured 16 in Tampa, Florida. Tyrell Stephen Phillips, the suspect of shooting, now faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm.
