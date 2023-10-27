Video Ad Feedback
'I just can't hate him': Father of shooting victim on how he's finding compassion
Leroy Walker Senior, who lost his son Joey in the mass shootings that took place in Lewiston, Maine, speaks with CNN's Poppy Harlow about how he's processing grief.
