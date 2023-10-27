PORTLAND, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Streets are virtually empty as people shelter in place following a mass shooting and subsequent manhunt on October 26, 2023 in Portland, Maine. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Remembering the victims of the mass shootings in Maine
Joey Walker, a victim of the Maine shooting rampage, tried to stop the gunman with a butcher knife before he was killed. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.
03:09 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
PORTLAND, MAINE - OCTOBER 26: Streets are virtually empty as people shelter in place following a mass shooting and subsequent manhunt on October 26, 2023 in Portland, Maine. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, Robert Card, who allegedly killed 18 people in two separate locations in Lewiston, Maine. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Remembering the victims of the mass shootings in Maine
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Juliette Kayyem
Video Ad Feedback
'Odd': Analyst describes Lewiston police press conference
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john miller manhunt
Video Ad Feedback
Search for suspected gunman expands to local river. Here's why
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 06: U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) attends a news conference on Iran negotiations on Capitol Hill, April 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group said the Biden Administration should not remove sanctions until they are certain Iran is no longer developing nuclear weapons and threatening regional security. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear who Dean Phillips thinks will win a Trump vs Biden election
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Leroy Walker Sr intv vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'I just can't hate him': Father of shooting victim on how he's finding compassion
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know about the Maine shooting suspect
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 china us fighter jet intercept south china sea GRAB
Video Ad Feedback
See how close Chinese fighter jet came to US bomber
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
robert card manhun foreman
Video Ad Feedback
How new information about Maine gunman changes the search for him
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maine shooting
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows people sprinting out of bowling alley
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police activity near the scene of a reported shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, October 25.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN analyst explains what stands out in photo of suspect
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DVD thumb otis oct 25 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
How Hurricane Otis 'rewrote the history books'
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KINZINGER / JOHNSON SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Kinzinger predicts outcome for House Speaker nominee Mike Johnson
00:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MCCARTHY / EMMER SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what McCarthy had to say about Emmer dropping out
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle pileup on I-55 in Manchac, La., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. A "superfog" of smoke from south Louisiana marsh fires and dense morning fog caused multiple traffic crashes involving scores of cars. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows massive 150+ car crash aftermath blamed on 'super fog'
00:31
Now playing
- Source: WDSU
Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old grandmother, who was held captive in Gaza for more than two weeks, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, October 24.
Video Ad Feedback
Woman held hostage by Hamas speaks for first time after release
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jenna Ellis cries in court 10 24 2023
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Jenna Ellis said in tearful court speech
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Detroit police chief James White
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from authorities after synagogue president was killed
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN