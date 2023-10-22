Samantha Woll, Board President of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know on Detroit synagogue leader found stabbed to death outside home
Newsroom
CNN's Polo Sandoval reports on Samantha Woll, president of a Detroit synagogue board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds outside her home, police said.
01:12 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Samantha Woll, Board President of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what we know on Detroit synagogue leader found stabbed to death outside home
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
This aerial view shows people walking at the site of the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza on October 18, 2023 in the aftermath of an overnight strike there. A blast ripped through a hospital in war-torn Gaza killing hundreds of people late on October 17, sparking global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world. Israel and Palestinians traded blame for the incident, which an "outraged and deeply saddened" US President Joe Biden denounced while en route to the Middle East. (Photo by Shadi AL-TABATIBI / AFP) (Photo by SHADI AL-TABATIBI/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN forensic analysis suggests what may have caused Gaza hospital blast
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Spider Marks Gaza Strategy SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Ret. US general predicts what Israel's military strategy would be in Gaza
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ron Brownstein Kevin McCarthy Split
Video Ad Feedback
Political expert says Kevin McCarthy bears some blame for speaker vacuum. Hear why
01:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
aaron miller vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Middle East negotiator on Israel's calculations for a possible incursion
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the top contender in the race to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, stands on the floor of the House of Representatives after it became clear he would once again failed to win the Speaker's gavel during a third round of voting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down 'hugely significant' moment for House GOP
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ex navy seal hostage negotiator oshea vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Former hostage negotiator explains why release was a 'smart move' by Hamas
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mccarthy raju 1020
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what McCarthy thinks after Jordan's failed third attempt to win speakership
01:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kenneth Chesebro stands before a judge in Fulton County, Georgia, on October 20.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter on why Chesebro is 'far more' of a threat to Trump than Powell
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail animals rescue 1
Video Ad Feedback
Night vision video shows police raid animal trafficking ring
00:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
foreman us aid ukraine israel
Video Ad Feedback
This is how much it's costing the US to aid Ukraine and Israel
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nir Oz Kibbutz hamas attack anderson dnt ac360 vpx_00013915.png
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows harrowing images from Nir Oz kibbutz after Hamas attack
05:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mohammad shtayyeh becky anderson intv _00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Palestinian prime minister: Blind support of Israel is a license for killing
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mothers brawl Texas court
Video Ad Feedback
Brawl breaks out in courtroom between mothers over murder of teen girl
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Beth Holloway speaks to media after the appearance of Joran van den Sloot outside the Hugo L. Black Federal Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Birmingham, Ala. Van der Sloot, the chief suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance in Aruba admitted he killed her and disposed of her remains, and has agreed to plead guilty to charges he tried to extort money from the teen's mother years later, a U.S. judge said Wednesday.
Video Ad Feedback
Natalee Holloway's mom speaks out after Van Der Sloot's confession
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 4, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Listen: Terrifying voicemail left for GOP lawmaker's wife over Jim Jordan vote
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN