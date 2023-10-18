Video Ad Feedback
Brawl breaks out in courtroom between mothers over murder of teen girl
A fight broke out in a Texas courtroom after 19-year-old Frank DeLeon Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering his former girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.
00:54 - Source: CNN
