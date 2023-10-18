Video Ad Feedback
Natalee Holloway's mom speaks out after Van Der Sloot's confession
Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee Holloway, speaks to reporters after the man long suspected of killing the Alabama teen confessed to the murder almost two decades ago in Aruba.
00:59 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Natalee Holloway's mom speaks out after Van Der Sloot's confession
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment of deadly Gaza hospital blast
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows devastation from Gaza hospital blast
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's just a mess': Tapper reacts to House speaker vote
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
She has been inside tunnels built by Hamas under Gaza. Hear why they might matter now
02:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Blinken shares what Biden will do during Israel visit
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's who Trump can and cannot talk about with limited gag order
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear text messages sent to boy's father after landlord's alleged stabbing attack
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exclusive: CNN meets Israeli troops as tensions rise on Lebanon border
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'A mistake': Biden warns against Israel occupying Gaza
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Suzanne Somers was more than just the star of 'Three's Company'
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley responds to Trump's criticism of Netanyahu
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Packing knives and pepper spray, an Israeli family leaves US to fight
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows 'families killed amid their belongings' on evacuation route
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gaetz responds to criticism about leaving House without a speaker
03:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch an eclipse pass over the world's largest balloon festival
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Nothing remains': Afghan mother loses all 7 children in quake
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN