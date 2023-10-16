Video Ad Feedback
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a Palestinian-American boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim. The US Justice Department has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the attack, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.
