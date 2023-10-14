Video Ad Feedback
Video shows bear taking lasagna from freezer before escaping through window
A bear broke into a Connecticut house and took some lasagna from the freezer before leaving through the kitchen window, video shows. CNN affiliate WFSB reports.
01:49 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows bear taking lasagna from freezer before escaping through window
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Jon Batiste transform Beethoven's music
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Taylor Swift thanks fans at her 'Eras Tour' movie premiere
00:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video: Mattel is paying their Chief Uno Player $278 per hour to promote Uno Quatro
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Don't have $76,000? Don't even think about buying a car here
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Porta-potties, Hannibal Lecter and vaping: Late night hosts mock House Speaker battle
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Exhausted with trying': Jada Pinkett Smith says she's been separated from Will Smith since 2016
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: 100-year-old shipwreck discovered off the coast of Michigan
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Britain's potential next prime minister glitter bombed during speech
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Drone footage of sheep herd is 'weirdly mesmerizing'
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYC rat emerges from man's hood on drive to country wedding
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
78-year-old famed sportscaster explains why he has never knowingly eaten a vegetable in his life
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
These decorations are so hot people called the fire department
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Perfect: Ed Sheeran joins in rendition of hit song with UK soccer club
00:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man who was accidentally mummified 128 years ago is getting a funeral this weekend
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Selena Gomez sing with Coldplay during band's world tour performance
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Model blinded by her outfit has wild ride at fashion show
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN