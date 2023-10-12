Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Protests erupt across US college campuses after Hamas attacks
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows people trying to save themselves inside of bomb shelter in Israel during the Hamas attack
03:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli woman recalls speaking with her family as they were killed by Hamas
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
02:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I don't know if we're going to make it': Palestinian-American stuck in Gaza speaks out
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN