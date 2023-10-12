A pro-Palestine protest takes place at UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Thursday, October 12.
Protests erupt across US college campuses after Hamas attacks
The Lead
CNN's Nick Watt reports on tensions at college campuses across the US, from Harvard to UCLA, following the attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Hamas attack on Israel 16 videos
screengrab gaza devastation generic
See what it's like on the ground as Israel declares 'complete siege' on Gaza
04:13
jeremy diamond michal ohana vpx
Festivalgoer describes harrowing experience running from attack
02:52
israeli father ward dnt vpx
Father describes moment he learned daughter was killed
03:49
cedric leighton 10112023
Retired colonel points out key difficulty Israeli troops would face in Gaza
02:28
screengrab sasi
Video shows people trying to save themselves inside of bomb shelter in Israel during the Hamas attack
03:32
Ranae Butler brother vpx 2
Israeli woman recalls speaking with her family as they were killed by Hamas
02:10
Noy Leyb
He left NYC tech startup to rejoin Israel's military
02:49
Sharone Lifschitz
'No time to think about the dead': Daughter pleads for release of her parents held by Hamas
02:56
Pro Palestine protesters
Hear the world react to the Israeli Palestinian conflict
01:49
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Israel hamas misinfo donie
Watch: CNN debunks Israel-Hamas misinfo videos going viral on X
01:36
IDF GENERAL
'They cut heads off people': IDF major general describes aftermath of Hamas attack
02:35
gaza damage israel airstrikes pkg wedeman vpx_00001130.png
See the devastation in Gaza after Israeli strikes
02:16
screengrab putin on hamas attack
Putin breaks silence on Hamas attack on Israel
02:45
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Three reasons why experts say Hamas' recent attack is 'unprecedented'
02:43
Haneen Okal vpx
'I don't know if we're going to make it': Palestinian-American stuck in Gaza speaks out
01:56
