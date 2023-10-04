nadine arslanian menendez Dashcam video
Dashcam video shows wife of Sen. Menendez following crash that killed man
CNN's John Miller and Jake Tapper discuss the police report that states Nadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, hit and killed a pedestrian in a 2018 car crash. The crash, which took place prior to her marriage to the New Jersey Democrat, is alleged to be the inception of a bribe in the federal indictment against the couple.
