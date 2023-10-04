Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam video shows wife of Sen. Menendez following crash that killed man
CNN's John Miller and Jake Tapper discuss the police report that states Nadine Arslanian Menendez, wife of Sen. Bob Menendez, hit and killed a pedestrian in a 2018 car crash. The crash, which took place prior to her marriage to the New Jersey Democrat, is alleged to be the inception of a bribe in the federal indictment against the couple.
03:47 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Dashcam video shows wife of Sen. Menendez following crash that killed man
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See man crash car into police station, walk out celebrating
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmaker: Pelosi being evicted from office shows dysfunction of GOP
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Audio: Hear police radio alerting of live shooter on college campus
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch the moment House votes to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biker stomps car windshield out. Then the driver got out to confront him
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Congressman survives armed carjacking. He describes what happened
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How suspect's criminal background played a role in finding missing girl
01:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A silent, creeping threat is endangering a major city's drinking water
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what New York AG said while running for office about charging Trump
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How police found 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, according to NY governor
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'God help us': John Kelly issues scathing statement on Trump
04:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump speak upon arriving to court for New York civil trial
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show man getting stabbed in his car on Florida highway
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Carter makes surprise appearance on 99th birthday
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz: I will move to oust McCarthy this week
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN