Video Ad Feedback
'She's all of our daughters': Governor vows to find missing NY girl
New York Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference to update the public on the massive search efforts for Charlotte Sena, a nine-year-old girl who went missing while bike riding in Upstate New York.
02:15 - Source: WGRB
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'She's all of our daughters': Governor vows to find missing NY girl
02:15
Now playing- Source: WGRB
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump speak upon arriving to court for New York civil trial
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show man getting stabbed in his car on Florida highway
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jimmy Carter makes surprise appearance on 99th birthday
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz: I will move to oust McCarthy this week
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Schumer calls out MAGA Republicans while announcing government will stay open
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why commentator thinks McCarthy 'caved' on the spending bill
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Ukrainian drone drop bombs on Russian battle tank
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI girlfriends are here and they're posing a threat to a generation of men
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Photo shows Democrat pulling fire alarm in House building before vote
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Military analyst on the message US sends to Kremlin if funding to Ukraine stops
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
He waited 9 years for a compatible kidney. See where he was when he got the notification
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted a call to cancel debates on social media. Hear Christie's guess why
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
AI girlfriends are here and they're posing a threat to a generation of men
09:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The assassination that shaped Dianne Feinstein
07:04
Now playing- Source: CNN