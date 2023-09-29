Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
The Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent the last months of her life may be demolished after the house was sold and the new owners filed a permit to have it torn down. CNN's Nick Watt reports.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
This infamous piece of Hollywood history may be gone forever. Hear why
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
A look back on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's legacy
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Meteorologist maps out flash flood warnings across New York City
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mom describes the only way she's able to communicate with her imprisoned son in Russia
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 82
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
TSA worker: 'We are bracing for the worst' ahead of potential government shutdown
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows what it's like for migrants crossing into Mexico in pursuit of US
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Senator explains why he wears casual clothes to work
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows moment Travis King steps foot back on US soil
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What we know about repeat offender suspect in Baltimore tech CEO's death
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The US government is suing Amazon. How this might impact you
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Foot Locker, Lululemon ransacked after crowd of juveniles loot
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway explains how ruling is 'not good for Donald Trump'
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Mark Meadows told former aide about working with Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to blame the wrong Bush brother for Iraq war in latest gaffe
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Biden speak to autoworkers on the picket line in Michigan
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani and his former attorney
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN