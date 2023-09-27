Jean Carlos Marin-Espinoza
Video Ad Feedback
24 hours inside New York's main migrant intake facility
Anderson Cooper 360
CNN's Shimon Prokupecz speaks to migrants who count themselves among the newest New Yorkers as they navigate the city's intake system.
07:19 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
Jean Carlos Marin-Espinoza
Video Ad Feedback
24 hours inside New York's main migrant intake facility
07:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump conway split nyag
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway explains how ruling is 'not good for Donald Trump'
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cassidy hutchinson ISO tapper interview lead
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Mark Meadows told former aide about working with Trump
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump George/Jeb
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to blame the wrong Bush brother for Iraq war in latest gaffe
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Joe Biden UAW remarks 092623 SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Biden speak to autoworkers on the picket line in Michigan
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hunter biden rudy giuliani SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani and his former attorney
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new Russia vid
Video Ad Feedback
Video purports to show Russian admiral attending meeting
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on September 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. Speaker McCarthy sent members home for the weekend yesterday amid House Republicans' divisions over a continuing resolution to fund the government before the September 30 deadline. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asked McCarthy if he's worried about getting ousted. Hear his response
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nancy Pelosi msnbc vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Pelosi asked if Menendez should resign. Hear her response
00:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm very pro-choice': Watch Trump's evolving position on abortion
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
US Sen. Bob Menendez delivers a statement on Monday, September 25.
Video Ad Feedback
Bob Menendez predicts the outcome of his indictment
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nasa asteroid 2 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Astrophysicist explains why NASA milestone is 'incredible'
03:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios building on May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. After talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to result in a deal, more than 11,000 Hollywood television and movie writers went on their first strike in 15 years. Late-night shows are expected to stop production immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays.
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter breaks down tentative deal Hollywood writers and studios have reached
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee speaks during Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the budget request for the State Department for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2023, in Washington. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey announced on Saturday that he will run against Sen. Robert Menendez in the state's Democratic primary for Senate next year, saying he feels compelled to run against the three-term senator after he and his wife were indicted on sweeping corruption charges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Video Ad Feedback
See Democrats react to Bob Menendez indictment for bribery
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jim Acosta Ralph Norman Split
Video Ad Feedback
Acosta challenges hardline Republican on impact of shutdown. Hear his response
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this February 2020 photo, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley chats with President Donald Trump after he delivered the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC.
Video Ad Feedback
Retired general responds to Republican's call for Gen. Mark Milley to be 'hung'
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
chincar weather hit 0924 8a
Video Ad Feedback
CNN meteorologist explains what's to come with Ophelia's slow movement
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN