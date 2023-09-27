20231004-frankie-rosiles-story
'He walked into the room and lit it up': Mom mourns son killed by stray bullet
A stray bullet hit 10-year-old Frank Rosiles while he was playing with cousins in his uncle's home in California. He's one of more than 1,300 children and teens killed by a firearm in 2023. This video is part of a CNN series of profiles of gun victims -- a daily reminder of some of the many young lives lost this year, and every year, in America.
