Video Ad Feedback
'He walked into the room and lit it up': Mom mourns son killed by stray bullet
A stray bullet hit 10-year-old Frank Rosiles while he was playing with cousins in his uncle's home in California. He's one of more than 1,300 children and teens killed by a firearm in 2023. This video is part of a CNN series of profiles of gun victims -- a daily reminder of some of the many young lives lost this year, and every year, in America.
01:26 - Source: CNN
Gun violence in America 11 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'He walked into the room and lit it up': Mom mourns son killed by stray bullet
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
By the numbers: Gun deaths in America
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Thousand Oaks victims call for gun contol
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police: Man kills parents, shoots at ex-wife
00:52
Now playing- Source: HLN
Video Ad Feedback
Police: Lone suspect in Maryland shooting dead
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kids learn what to do if gunman comes to school
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Man makes crosses for gun violence victims
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Gun violence survivors band together
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Boy's plea to end gun violence goes viral
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Parent of shooting victim: Not one more
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Activists, NRA wage ad war over gun reform
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN