This teen saved 3 kids from drowning. A shooting cut his own life short
Anthony Alexander Jr. was shot by another teenager earlier this year in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. His parents hope their son's death can help other teens realize how meaningful life is. This video is part of a CNN series of profiles of gun victims -- a daily reminder of some of the many young lives lost this year, and every year, in America.
