A North Carolina family filed a lawsuit against Google after a 2022 wreck where Philip Paxson used the companyís navigation system and was led off a collapsed bridge, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday. Images from the legal team, Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky, show victim and the bridge that was collapsed
'Multiple complaints were made': Family sues Google after father drives off bridge
Google is facing a lawsuit from the family of a North Carolina man claiming the company's Maps application led him to drive off a collapsed bridge and fall to his death.
'Multiple complaints were made': Family sues Google after father drives off bridge
