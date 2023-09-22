Video Ad Feedback
See where authorities found stashed fentanyl at day care
CNN chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst John Miller explains why he believes the Bronx day care where authorities found 8-10 kilos of fentanyl acted more as a drug front.
01:30 - Source: CNN
