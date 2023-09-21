Video Ad Feedback
Migrants pull each other under thick barbed wire to cross border during CNN broadcast
A group migrants told CNN's Ed Lavandera they were not willing to go back across the river to Mexico because it was "too dangerous," when he asked them why they crossed under barbed wire only to turn themselves in to border patrol.
Source: CNN
Latest Videos
