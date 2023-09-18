Video Ad Feedback
Video shows suspect's car next to slain deputy's car, police say
Police in Los Angeles are searching for the killer of an LA sheriff's deputy. Ryan Clinkunbroomer was found shot in his vehicle while stopped at a traffic light near the sheriff's station in Palmdale, California. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect's car next to Clinkunbroomer.
01:31 - Source: CNN
